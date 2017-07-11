Amarnath Yatra attack: Arun Jaitley calls terrorist attack most reprehensible act

Injured being treated in a hospital after militants opened fire on the Amarnath Yatra in which some pilgrims were killed many injured in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (PTI)

Terming the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir as the most reprehensible act, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today said the incident should add to India’s determination to eliminate terrorism. The defence minister also conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir tonight. “Terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra is the most reprehensible act. My condolences to the bereaved families,” he tweeted. “This incident should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism,” the defence minister said in another tweet. Seven Amarnath pilgrims, five of them women, were killed in the militant attack that took place around 8.20 pm. The militants attacked an armoured car of the police. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, an official said. A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred. In the firing by militants, seven people were killed and as many injured, the official said.