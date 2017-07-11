Amarnath Yatra attack: All steps will be taken to ensure such incident does not happen again, says BJP’s Ram Madhav

“All steps will be taken to ensure that such an incident (terror attack) does not happen again,” said Ram Madhav. (Image: Reuters)

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav today said all steps would be taken to ensure there are no more terror attacks on Amarnath pilgrims. Madhav, the party’s point person on Jammu and Kashmir, said the security forces’ operation against terrorists would continue and all efforts made to ensure that the Amarnath yatra passes off peacefully. “All steps will be taken to ensure that such an incident (terror attack) does not happen again,” he said. Seven pilgrims, including six women, were killed last night when terrorists attacked their bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. It is the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since 2001.