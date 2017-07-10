Amarnath Yatra attack: After 7 yatris killed, PM Narendra Modi says pained beyond words on the dastardly attack

Amarnath Yatra attack: Security has been enhanced at Jammu-Srinagar National highway following a terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Anantnag. (ANI)

Amarnath Yatra attack: A short while after terrorists gunned down as many as 7 yatris, and injured at least 15, according to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put his reaction on Twitter and said, “Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone.” The attack was on a bus that was not part of the official convoy and therefore it did not have the requisite security attachment. The terrorists managed to escape after that. PM also sent his sympathies to the bereaved families. He tweeted, “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured.” According to Times Now, CRPF jawans have rushed to the spot. In yet another tweet, the PM said, “India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.” He indicated that the situation was under his close watch and added, “I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required.”

The tragic incident happened on Monday after the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, reported PTI quoting an official. As per the report, while even as the incident was happening a bus full of pilgrims came to teh spot too on the highway. It was on its way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine. In the firing by militants, as many as 7 pilgrims aboard the bus died while at leaset 15 were injured.

Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley reacted to the attack. In his tweet, the Union minister called it the most reprehensible act and said that it should add to the determination to eliminate terrorism. “Terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra is the most reprehensible act. My condolences to the bereaved families. This incident should add to our determination to eliminate terrorism” posted Jaitley.