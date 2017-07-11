Amarnath Yatra 2017 attack: Who is Abu Ismail, the man behind the strike in Anantnag that killed 7, injured 32

Amarnath Yatra 2017 attack: Even as the number of terror attackers is still unclear, the Jammu and Kashmir Police believe there were about five to six of them. (PTI)

Amarnath Yatra 2017 attack: Day after the strike on pilgrims in Anantnag, in which as many as seven people were killed and 32 others were injured, the authorities are on the lookout for Abu Ismail, the man who is reportedly behind the dastardly act, a CNN News18 report said. Even as the number of terror attackers is still unclear, the Jammu and Kashmir Police believe there were about five to six of them. Ismail is a Pakistani national and that too quite high in the terror group’s hierarchy – he is expected to be the successor of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s head in Kashmir, Abu Dujana. For yesterday’s attack, Ismail was reportedly supported by locals, the report added further.

In his mid 30s Ismail has been part of the teerorist group since last seven years. As per india.com report, he is also part of a camp which comprises 200 terrorists who are being trained to launch terror attacks in India. The investigation by Intelligence Bureau has revealed that Ismail had given the task to ground operatives of the terror outfit in the Valley to carry out the attack. Apart from activiting his over ground operatives, Ismail was also in touch with some members of the Hizbul Mujahideen, whose cadres helped in logistics. These logistics were in turn shared with the Lashkar. Officials said that local Hizbul operatives are more familiar with the area, the india.com report added further .

Meanwhile, condemning the attack, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi today hit out at Pakistan, saying that the groups from there are behind the attack. “Pakistani groups are behind this terror attack,” Owaisi said, as per India Today. “No one should play politics over the attack. Govt will need to answer certain questions, if not today then tomorrow,” Owaisi added while talking to ANI. Terrorists last night killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured as lest 15 as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Five among those killed were from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra.