Amarnath Yatra 2017 Attack: If Intelligence gave inputs on 25th June Yatra would be attacked, why Modi government took no measures, asks Congress

Amarnath Yatra 2017 Attack: Within hours of dastardly attack on Yatra pilgrims, Congress has launched an attack on PM Narendra Modi led government. Congress leader and spokesperson RS Surjewala asked,”If there were intelligence inputs on 25th June that Amarnath Yatra would be attacked, why no preventive measures were taken.” “This is a matter of serious security lapse on the part of government and security forces,” RS Surjewala added, ANI reported. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has also termed the attack on Amarnath pilgrims as a crime against humanity and called for decisive action against its perpetrators, PTI report said. Sonia said the government should order a thorough probe into any security lapses. She expressed deep shock over the death of seven pilgrims in the militant attack. “The attack on the devotees of Lord Shiva is a crime against humanity. The entire nation is in shock,” she said in a statement. Moreover, the party vice president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again. Rahul said India will never be intimidated by these terrorist cowards. “I share the pain & anguish of families who lost loved ones in the terror attack on innocent Amarnath Yatris today,” he tweeted.

Dastardly terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatris is case of grave security lapse.India demands decisive action not empty words.My statement 1/ pic.twitter.com/uJkg1I4HvS — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 11, 2017

Dastardly terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatris is case of grave security lapse.India demands decisive action not empty words. 2/ pic.twitter.com/4gZNfWyD2N — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 11, 2017

In yet another attack, terrorists on Monday night killed seven pilgrims from Gujarat, including six women, and injured over 32 others as they struck at a bus in the district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000.

Internet services were suspended in the Jammu region after the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, official said. Internet and broadband services in the region have been suspended as a precautionary measure following the killing of Amarnath pilgrims in a terrorist attack in the Kashmir Valley, the SSP control room said.