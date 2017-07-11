Amarnath Yatra 2017 Attack: Gujarat Muslims hold protest rally, raise Pakistan murdabad slogans

: Condemnations from various quarters are pouring in to slam the dastardly attack on Amarnath pilgrims. (ANI photo)

Amarnath Yatra 2017 Attack: Condemnations from various quarters are pouring in to slam the dastardly attack on Amarnath pilgrims which killed 7 people including 6 women. On Tuesday, some locals in Ahmedabad protested against the Amarnath terror attack. According to ANI, locals holding placards with Pakistan murdabad written on it took to streets to condemn the attack. Noteworthy, out of 7 deceased of the attack, 5 hailed from Gujarat while two were from Maharashtra. The deceased from Gujarat were identified as Hasuben Ratila Patal, Surakha Ben and Lakshimiben S Patal from Valsad, Ratan Zeena Bhai Patal of Daman and Prajapati Champaben of Navsari, a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson said.

There was wide condemnation over the attack from various political leaders too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the dastardly attack and asserted that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and evil designs of hate. President Pranab Mukherjee and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley too offered condolences to the bereaved families and condemned the attack.

(ANI photo)

Terrorists on Monday night attacked a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2001. The last time the Amarnath yatra was targeted was in 2001 when terrorists had struck in the Sheshnag area close to the holy cave of Amarnath, killing 13 people.

(ANI photo)

Prior to that, terrorists had attacked Amarnath pilgrims on August 1, 2000 in Pahalgam area, killing 30 people, including porters.