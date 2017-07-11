Amarnath Yatra 2017 Attack: Government tells yatris to follow safety protocol. (ANI)

Amarnath Yatra 2017 Attack: The Centre on Tuesday asked all the pilgrims who are going for the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine to follow existing safety protocols and also to cooperate with the administration. According to ANI, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was confident that the state government and central security forces are making all arrangement for the safety and security of the pilgrims. He said,”The information that is available is that that the bus was not registered with the shrine board, nor was there any security with the bus. However, the administration is probing the matter and something can be said once the final report comes.” Naidu added,”I hope the pilgrims will cooperate by giving advance intimation and also follow the protocol of security so that they are all secured.”

The Union Minister slammed Monday night’s attack on pilgrims in the strongest words and passed on his condolences to the bereaved families. He said,”I feel sad about the dastardly act of terrorists killing the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. It is an act against humanity. It brings a bad name to the state of Kashmir and nobody can approve such heinous crimes against pilgrims. No religion accepts this. Terrorists, as we say, have no religion. I condemn the incident and condole the death of the pilgrims and convey my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a high-level security review meeting at his residence in Delhi in the regard. Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra has also called a meeting over the same.

As per the report, Rajnath Singh had spoken to Governor Vohra and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured aid to the injured.

The incident occurred yesterday at 8.20 pm when a group of terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying 17 pilgrims in the Anantnag district. The death toll in the terror attack has risen to seven and as many as 32 have been injured.President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condemned the attack in the strongest terms.