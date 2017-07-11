Amarnath Yatra 2017 attack: Braveheart driver of bus says God gave me strength to keep moving and I just did not stop

Amarnath Yatra 2017 attack: Braveheart driver Salim who was driving the bus en route Amarnath. (ANI)

Amarnath Yatra 2017 attack: The night of July 10 was a witness to a horrific incident that was carried out by terrorist module Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Terrorists carried out an attack on a bus carrying 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which led to the death of seven pilgrims while32 others were injured in this deadly terror attack. Salim who was driving the bus enroute Amarnath today in an interview said, “Lagatar firing huyi, main isliye ruka nahi, bus chalata raha. (They were continuously firing so I did not stop and kept driving.)” He added, “God gave me strength to keep moving, and I just did not stop.”

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the pilgrims who lost their lives in the attack were brought to Surat, Gujarat along with the people who were injured. Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani met with the pilgrims who were injured in the terrorist attack yesterday. He said, “People from Gujarat who have lost lives will get Rs 10 lakh each from Gujarat Govt, injured to be given Rs 2 lakh…..Want to thank bus driver for saving lives of people even when there was firing going on. Will nominate his name for bravery award.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolence to the victims of the attack. He posted a series of tweets on social media saying, “Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone….My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured.” He added, “I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required.”

While expressing his anger to the people who conducted such a deadly act, he wrote, “India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.”