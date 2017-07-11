Amarnath Yatra 2017 attack: Asaduddin Owaisi says Pakistan groups behind it, cannot allow Lashkar and ISI to succeed

Terrorists on Monday night killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women.

Amarnath Yatra 2017 attack: Condemning the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan and said that groups there are behind the attack. “Pakistani groups are behind this terror attack,” Owaisi said, according to India Today. Lashing out at terror groups, Owaisi said, “We cannot allow Lashkar and ISI to succeed. The country is united. This was a heinous attack.” “No one should play politics over the attack. Govt will need to answer certain questions, if not today then tomorrow,” Owaisi added while talking to ANI. Terrorists on Monday night killed seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, and injured several others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2001. Five of those killed were from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was personally monitoring the situation, stongly condemned the dastardly attack and asserted that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and evil designs of hate. He said he spoke to Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured all possible assistance required. “Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” Modi tweeted. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured,” he added. In yet another tweet, the prime minister said, “India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.” The attack was condemned by other leaders as well.

The last time the Amarnath yatra was targeted was in 2001 when terrorists had struck in the Sheshnag area close to the holy cave of Amarnath, killing 13 people.

Prior to that, terrorists had attack Amarnath pilgrims on August 1, 2000 in Pahalgam area, killing 30 people, who also included porters.