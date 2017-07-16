Amarnath terror attack: 47-year-old Lalitaben succumbs to injuries, death toll climbs to 8

47-year-old Lalita was one of the many pilgrims who was attacked in Amarnath on July 10. (Source: PTI)

A woman devotee, Lalitaben who was injured in the Amarnath terror attack passed away on Sunday morning taking the death toll in the incident to eight, reported news agency PTI. 47-year-old Lalita was one of the many pilgrims who was attacked in Amarnath on July 10. She was taken to SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar where she succumbed to death on Sunday morning. With this, the death toll of the unfortunate event has risen to eight. The news of Lalita’s death comes just one day after Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the attack. After the meet, Mufti had condemned the attack and said China’s silence over it is very surprising.

“This is really surprising that China has not yet condemned the Amarnath terror attack as it should have. It’s being condemned by the entire world, but Beijing remained silent. This was an attack for which the entire nation stood together, united, everybody criticised it; so, we expected something from them too,” Mehbooba told ANI. Mehbooba further said that China has never pointed fingers at Pakistan as far as the cross-border infiltration is concerned, even when the whole world does it.

“As far as the matter of cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, China has never condemned Pakistan even when other countries do it,” she said. Mehbooba further pointed out that the instability in the Valley is not due to a lack of law and order, but due to few external dimensions, while also urging the entire nation to come together to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The instability in J-K is due to external dimensions, where our neighbouring country is also involved. There are internal dimensions too and they have been there for the past 70 years. I think these issues will only get resolved if all the parties come together and the entire nation stands together as they are doing in the matter of China,” she said.