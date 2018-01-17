Amarinder Singh suffers setback, high court sets aside Suresh Kumar’s appointment as Chief Principal Secretary

The petitioner’s counsel said that the appointment was against the Constitutional scheme and norms.

In a major setback for Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today set aside Suresh Kumar’s appointment as chief principal secretary. After his retirement as an additional chief secretary in 2016, the chief minister had appointed him as the chief principal secretary in March for the period of five years. Kumar was also put on the same pay scale as the Cabinet Secretary of the Government of India.

Even as the state government, defended the decision to appoint the retired official to the post, the petitioner’s counsel said that the appointment was against the Constitutional scheme and norms.

During the hearing, a number of legal questions had come up in the case including on the delegation of power of the chief minister when he is not in headquarters, and if it was right to accord the powers of a cadre officer to Kumar mainly when his position in the government is neither cadre nor non-cadre. Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Gurminder Singh pointed out that the appointment of Kumar is against the Constitutional norms as it was done without Governor’s permission.

He also told the high court that terms and conditions of the appointment make it clear that in some matters of immediate nature, when CM is out on tour, his powers get delegated to Kumar.The council further said the chief principal secretary to CM has the power to take decisions on his own in former’s absence.

Former Solicitor General of India Ranjit Kumar, who was representing the government in the case had defended Kumar’s appointment. Countering question delegation of power, he said the chief principal secretary is first needed to speak with the chief minister on the phone when the latter is unavailable at the headquarters, and then decide on cases which needed immediate attention.