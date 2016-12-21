Amarinder Singh pitches for single phase elections in Punjab

Pitching for single phase elections in the state, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh said spreading the polling over two or three days, would be detrimental to free and fair elections. (PTI)

Pitching for single phase elections in the state, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh said spreading the polling over two or three days, would be detrimental to free and fair elections. Singh has written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, requesting him to consider holding the Assembly elections in Punjab in a single phase.

Expressing serious apprehensions of large-scale violence during the upcoming polls, Singh in a statement said political atmosphere in the state has already been severely vitiated as a result of alleged misgovernance of the Badal government. “Spreading the polling over two or three days would be detrimental to free and fair elections in the state and suicidal for Punjab’s democratic polity. I urge Election Comission to stick to one-day assembly polling in the state,” Singh said.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Justfying his demand, Singh said the state DGP himself had admitted that as many as 52 armed gangs were on the loose in the state. EC is also cognisant of the fact that criminals have a virtual free reign of Punjab under the Akali government led by Parkash Singh Badal, he alleged.