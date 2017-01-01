Amar Singh root cause of Mulayam Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav feud, says MLA Brijlal Sonkar

Amar Singh, however, has insisted he is not behind the feud in the family. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party MLA Brijlal Sonkar on Sunday squarely blamed party general secretary Amar Singh for the ongoing family differences between party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son, and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. “Amar Singh is the root of the fight in the family.

There is no doubt in it and his ouster will be decided by the high command,” Sonkar told ANI. Amar Singh, however, has insisted he is not behind the feud in the family. “I just want to request the people putting allegations against me that please let me live.

If unnecessarily I am being looked as the reason for the feud in the Samajwadi family then Mulayam Singh must leave me and should relieve me,” Singh said. He further requested Mulayam to save him from being portrayed as the villain in the family feud. “I have no idea, who is getting tickets from the party and who is not. Some people are putting inappropriate posters against me, burning my effigies and blaming me for the family feud in Samajwadi Party,” he said.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.