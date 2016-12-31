Amar Singh on SP crisis: My complete support with Mulayam Singh Yadav, activities against him ‘unconstitutional’

The leader said that he completely support Mulayam Singh Yadav in the recent crisis, and appealed same from party workers. (PTI)

Senior Samajwadi leader Amar Singh on Monday called ongoing crisis in Uttar Pradesh is ‘unfortunate’. The leader said that he completely support Mulayam Singh Yadav in the recent crisis, and appealed same from party workers. “Aaj toh kuch aisa lag raha hai ki Ram Chandra keh gaye siya se aisa kalyug aayga beta karega raj bechara baap jungle ko jayga,” Amar Singh said. “Mai apna poora samarthan netaji ko deta hoon, unki avmanna party ka anushasan bhang karne ke samaan hai,(I extend my complete support to Netaji, his contempt is like creating indicipline inside the party)” Amar Singh added.

“Unke Mulayam viruddh kitne bhi bade log jo kuch bhi kaam kar rahe hain, wo bilkul asamvaidhanik, anaitik aur ghalat hai, (Working against Mulayam is wrong and unconstitutional)” Amar Singh said. In shocking turn of events ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and the state’s Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for ‘gross indiscipline’. With just four days left for the election commission to announce the dates for the crucial UP elections, the Samajwadi Party supremo, said that the new Chief Minister of UP will be declared by the party soon.