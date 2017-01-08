Amar Singh looks to puncture Akhilesh Yadav’s SP claims, says ‘numbers matter to form govt, not for party’s symbol’

Looking to take the wind out of the sails of the Akhilesh Yadav-led grouping within the Samajwadi Party, which is looking to get the party election symbol ‘Cycle’ for use during the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. (PTI)

Looking to take the wind out of the sails of the Akhilesh Yadav-led grouping within the Samajwadi Party, which is looking to get the party election symbol ‘Cycle’ for use during the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, thereby depriving the faction led by erstwhile supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother Shivpal, senior SP leader Amar Singh (part of Mulayam bandwagon) today said that, “Numbers of MLAs supporting you matters when a govt has to be formed, not for party symbol.” While Singh was commenting about the election symbol, he has also refused to acknowledge that the UP chief minister has weaned away a majority of SP members of legislative assembly (MLAs) to its side of the fence. Singh added, “The signatures of support are forged and hence their authenticity is doubtful.” Singh was commenting in the wake of Ramgopal Yadav’s meet with the Election Commission on Saturday.

Ramgopal himself has commented after the meet with the EC saying, “Election Commission gave time till 9 January but we have submitted all relevant documents, brought 7 cartons with more than 1.5 lakh pages.” Saying that Akhilesh Yadav camp has most of the MLAs on its side, Ramgopal added, “Prima facie SP led by Akhilesh Yadav is the real Samajwadi Party. Hence we have right over the ‘Cycle’ symbol.

The battle within the Mulayam Singh Yadav family started in earnest in the wake of the mutual sackings of high office bearers. While Mulayam himself escaped being booted out by son Akhilesh, yet he was unceremoniously removed from the National President’s post and elevated to the more ceremonial ‘Margdarshak’ position.

In the tussle for control of the party, Akhilesh Yadav’s supporters had also removed Mulayam’s and Shivpal’s name plates from their official rooms in the party headquarters in Lucknow. However, in the latest turn of events, these were put back today.