Amar Singh jumps into Mani Shankar Aiyar neech comment row, says PM Modi not the only victim

Amar Singh today launched a stinging attack on Mani Shankar Aiyar, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the only victim (pidit) of the senior Congress leader’s alleged dubious antics. Singh said that even BJP leader Uma Bharti, late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and he himself had been at the receiving end of inappropriate remarks from the Congressman. Singh also narrated an anecdote claiming that Aiyar attended an event at the house Satish Gujral, brother of former PM IK Gujral, in an inebriated condition. Singh alleged there was an ugly verbal spat that took place with Aiyar which even reached the threshold of Parliament. This comes after Aiyar had called PM Modi a “neech kism ka aadmi” (vile sort of man) on Thursday.

The Congress yesterday suspended senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice. It has also alleged that Aiyar was acting in collusion with the BJP. The disciplinary action against the Gandhi family loyalist came two days before the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat in what was seen as a bid by the grand old party to do some damage control before the crucial election. Congress communications in charge Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter the action showed the party’s “Gandhian leadership” and respect for political rivals.

He asked Modi if he would “display such courage”, in an apparent dig at the prime minister for not initiating action against BJP leaders who used similar language to describe Congress leaders. “The Congress party has suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and served a show cause notice on him,” Surjewala tweeted. “This is Congress’s Gandhian leadership and respect for its political rivals…. Will Modi ji display such courage,” he asked.

Aiyar, 76, set off a political firestorm on Thursday when he called Modi a “neech kism ka aadmi” (a vile sort of man), a remark the latter claimed was a casteist slur against him. The former minister apologised later about using the word “neech” and told reporters he had said this to mean low, and not in reference to caste. In the run-up to the 2014 general election, Aiyar, a former diplomat, had sparked a similar controversy with his remarks about Modi. “I promise you in the 21st Century Narendra Modi will never become the prime minister of the country… But if he wants to distribute tea here, we will find a place for him,” Aiyar had said.

Amar SIngh was speaking i Hindi to reporters – here is what he said:

* Aur us jhadap ne poore rashtra mein itni prasiddhi paayi ki jab Mani Shankar Aiyar sansad ke praangan mein kisi ko beizzat karne khade hote the toh BJP ke sadasya kehte the ‘Mani beth ja nahin to Amar Singh aajayga’: Amar Singh

* Gujral saab (Satish Gujral, brother of former PM IK Gujral) ke niwaas par ek bhoj tha; madhyapaan karke, nashe mein choor madmast aadhe ghante itni kroor baatein wo kar rahe the ki humari aur unki ek etihaisik jhadap hui: Amar Singh

* Iss desh ke anek neta Mani peedit hain, iss mein Uma Bharti ji, late Jayalalithaa ji aur tamaam bade bade naam hain. Mai swayam bhi Mani peedit hoon: Amar Singh