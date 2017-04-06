Alwar attack: Those who don’t listen to PM Narendra Modi, RSS have no place in India, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that anybody who does not listen to and agrees with PM Narendra Modi and the RSS have no place in India. (ANI)

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi has made a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in connection with the Alwar incident in which a group of cow vigilantes beat a man to death for transporting cattle – the accused suspected the deceased was smuggling cows. The Congress leader on Thursday said that anybody who does not listen to and agrees with PM Narendra Modi and the RSS have no place in India. He said they are doing this as per “their vision”. The man was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on April 1. He succumbed to his injuries three days after the incident on Monday night.

The incident irate Rahul Gandhi, who earlier in a tweet called it “shocking breakdown of law and order.” In a series of tweets, he said all right thinking Indians must condemn this blind brutality and expected the Government to take “strict action against those responsible for this brutal and senseless attack.” Blaming the Centre for the bizarre incident, he further said through a tweet that when Government abdicates responsibility and allows lynch mobs to rule, tragedies of immense proportion follow.

When Govt abdicates responsibility&allows lynch mobs to rule,tragedies of immense proportion follow.Shocking breakdown of law&order in Alwar — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) April 6, 2017

The man has been identified as Pehlu Khan, who hailed from Haryana. The man with others was returning from a fair in Jaipur where they had purchased a few cows when gau rakshaks affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal stopped their vehicle, alleging that they were illegally transporting cows followed by beating them. Police have registered an FIR and a probe in underway in connection with the case.

All right thinking Indians must condemn this blind brutality — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) April 6, 2017

We expect Govt to take strict action against those responsible for this brutal & senseless attack — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) April 6, 2017

Meanwhile, the Centre has denied that ‘gau rakshaks’ carried out the attack. According to a report, Minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in the Rajya Sabha said that no such incident, as reported by media, took place in Alwar.