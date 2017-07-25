Alphabet appoints Sundar Pichai to its board of directors

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Reuters)

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has appointed Indian-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai to its board of directors. “Sundar has been doing a great job as Google’s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board,” said Larry Page, CEO of Alphabet, in a statement. As Google’s CEO, Pichai is responsible for Google’s product development and technology strategy, as well as the company’s day-to-day operations. He joined Google in 2004 and helped lead the development of key consumer products which are now used by over a billion people. In 2014, Pichai took over product, engineering and research efforts for all of Google’s products and platforms.

After years of working closely with Google’s co-founders, Page and Sergey Brin, Pichai became Google’s CEO in August 2015.