Almost 70% MoUs of Vibrant Summits materialised: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said the state has materialised almost 70 per cent of MoUs signed in all the earlier Vibrant Gujarat Summits, attracting investment worth lakhs of crores of rupees over the years. Rupani made this statement while laying the foundation stone of ‘ITC Narmada’, a luxury hotel coming up in Vastrapur area here with an investment of Rs 600 crore.

ITC Ltd had signed an agreement during the previous Vibrant Summit to set up the hotel.

In an apparent attack on the Congress, which has been alleging that Vibrant Summits were a “total failure”, Rupani claimed that Gujarat is having the lowest unemployment ratio just because of Vibrant Summits.

“This hotel is coming up with a total investment of Rs 600 crore. Today’s function marking commencement of construction of work is a fitting reply to those who claim that nothing worthwhile happens during such Summits,” he said.

The 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 at Gandhinagar.

“Out of all the MoUs signed in the past Vibrant Summits, almost 70 per cent have been materialised, attracting investments worth lakhs of crores of rupees. I can say with confidence that millions of our youths got jobs just because of these Vibrant Summits,” said Rupani.

“Because of these MoUs and subsequent investments, Gujarat has become India’s growth engine. Thanks to Vibrant Summits, Gujarat is having the lowest unemployment rate in the country,” the Chief Minister added.

Gujarat Congress had earlier alleged that despite tall claims made by BJP-led government about the success of Vibrant Summits in attracting investment and creation of millions of jobs, the ground reality is totally different.

Senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela had recently claimed that over 60 lakh youths in Gujarat are still unemployed despite government’s claims about the success of Vibrant Summits.