Alliance Air pilot walks out of plane, stunned passengers stranded on Jaipur-Delhi flight

“The pilot’s duty-time got over and therefore, he could not take the flight,” said director, Sanganer airport. (Photo: PTI)

In a shocking incident, over 40 passengers who boarded a Jaipur-Delhi flight, were left stranded on the runway of the International airport in the pink city when their pilot refused to fly. This incident took place when the pilot of an Alliance Air plane en route to Delhi from Jaipur refused to fly after stating that his duty hours were over. According to Airport officials, ” some of the passengers were taken to Delhi by road while others were provided hotel accommodation and the rest were sent on another flight this morning,” as quoted by PTI.

J S Balhara, director, Sanganer airport, Jaipur, while talking about the pilot of the flight said, “The pilot’s duty-time got over and therefore, he could not take the flight.” He said the pilot cannot exceed duty hours for safety reasons as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms. “The pilot and crew of a flight coming from Delhi were scheduled to take the flight (9I-644) from Jaipur to Delhi last night. But, the flight from Delhi was delayed and landed at Jaipur at 1.30 am,” a staff at the Air India station said. The pilot refused to fly due to duty limitations prescribed by the DGCA, he said.

The Flight 9I 644 whose passengers were left stranded was supposed to fly from Lucknow to Delhi via Jaipur. While it was supposed to arrive at the pink city at around 9 PM, it was delayed and arrived only at about 1:30 AM. While its was already delayed by 4 hours, it could not take off until 2 AM due to smog at the capital and other technical issues at Delhi airport. Finally, at the time of the takeoff, the plane was halted for another 30 minutes, after which the pilot declared that his shift was over and then he left the plane.