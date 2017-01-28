Alliance Air flight makes emergency landing in Jaipur

The flight was on its way to Delhi from Rajkot when a 38-year-old lady suffered cardiac arrest,” an airport official told IANS. (Representative Image: Reuters)

An Alliance Air flight from Rajkot to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport on Saturday after a woman on board suffered cardiac arrest.

“We got a call that there was a medical emergency on the flight, Alliance Air 632. We gave clearance to land the flight here and it landed at around 11.25 a.m. The flight was on its way to Delhi from Rajkot when a 38-year-old lady suffered cardiac arrest,” an airport official told IANS.

You may also like to watch

“As soon as the flight landed we took the lady to nearby Eternal Hospital,” the official said.