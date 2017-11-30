Allahabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. (Pinterest)

Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The civic polls in the state are being seen a referendum on the popularity of the Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power in the state in March this year. The ruling BJP, including CM Adityanath and top ministers of the state, went into an overdrive to ensure a BJP victory in these elections. According to UP Nagar Palika Act 1959, Nagar Palika has been handed over the responsibility to avail certain public services to the citizens. Keeping in mind, a citizen charter is being presented by Nagar Palika under which the information regarding time bound proceedings related to street lightening , transportation, sanitation, road maintenance, water clearance, recovery of taxes and fees, vertinary services. release of dead bodies of dead animals etc. will be provided to the citizens.

Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

Meanwhile, take a look at the winners in the previous Allahabad nagar nigam election in 2012

Full List of winners in Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) election 2012:

S No. Ward Name of the ward Name of the Coporator 1 Honorable Mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi 2 1 Sulemsaray Rajita 3 2 Sadiyabaad Maksud Aalam 4 3 Jayantipur Gomti Devi 5 4 Rajapur Himanshu 6 5 Mumfordganj Rama Dixit 7 6 Ashok Nagar Ahmad Ali 8 7 Ishwar Sharan Ashram Irshad Ahmad Siddiqui 9 8 Neem Saray Abhay Yadav 10 9 Shiv Kuti Krishna Murari Yadav 11 10 Civil Lines Area First Amit Singh 12 11 Kajipur Rajeshwari 13 12 Malakraj Bablu sonkar 14 13 Harwara Sajla Devi 15 14 Elenganj Laj Sonkar 16 15 Himmatganj Babli sonakar 17 16 Chak Niratul Raju kumar 18 17 Nyaypurn Area Aanand Sonkar 19 18 Eng. College Area Chand shekhar 20 19 Mundera Satyajit Gautam 21 20 Jhulelaal Nagar Vijay Kumar 22 21 Phaphamau Rinki Yadav 23 22 Ney Katra Jaya Gupta 24 23 Krishna Kumar Umesh chand ganesh keshrawani 25 24 Madhwapur Dinesh Kumar Gupta 26 25 Bhardwajpuram Shiv shewak Singh 27 26 Govindpur Girdhari singh 28 27 Myorabaad Pushpa 29 28 Vishwavidyalay Area Anand Kumar Krishna Mahajan 30 29 Transport Nagar Aasha 31 30 Teliyarganj Sunita Yadav 32 31 Medical College Area Urmila Singh 33 32 Ganga Nagar Hira lal 34 33 Chakiya Jahanaara 35 34 Minhajpur Talim Uddin 36 35 Om Prakash Sabhasha Nagar Chandra bhushan singh 37 36 Jhangirabaad Junaid Ahmad 38 37 Baghambari Housing Schime Vinay Kumar Mishra 39 38 Cornal Ganj Babita Ghildiyal 40 39 Mehdauri Minu Tiwari 41 40 Beniganj Rajesh 42 41 Nai Basti Kiran Devi 43 42 Chakdodi Meraaj uddin 44 43 Katra Sonika Agarwal 45 44 Pura Padain Raju Nishad 46 45 Civil Area Second Nilam Rawat 47 46 Chak Bhatai Dilip 48 47 Aajad Sqayar Pulkit Yadav 49 48 Chandpur Salori Ashwani kumar Pandey 50 49 Pritam Nagar Aanad 51 50 Chak Raghunath Vinay jaiswal 52 51 Katghar Satish Kesharwani 53 52 Karila Bagh Parvin Begum 54 53 Alopi Bagh Premlata Gupta 55 54 Salori Raju Shukla 56 55 Chaukhandi Ramesh Mishra 57 56 Bakshi Khurd Suman 58 57 Sary Gadhi Rajiya Begum 59 58 Dariyabaad 2 Sushil Kumar 60 59 Daraganj Rajesh Kumar Nishad 5 61 60 Muthiganj 1 Dipesh kumar Yadav 62 61 Khalashi Line Akilurrahman 63 62 Mirapur Sanjay 64 63 Shahganj Jafar Khan 65 64 Pura Manohar Das Jafar Khan 66 65 Dariyabaad 1 Arshiya Muslim 67 66 Mohtshimganj Kusumlata 68 67 Rambagh Aabha Dwibedi 69 68 Muthiganj 2 Niraj Gupta 70 69 Sadiyapur Nand laal nishad 71 70 Tulsi Pur Wasim Ahmad 72 71 Naratan Singh Nagar Nem kumar Yadav 73 72 Sultanpur Bhawa Abdul Samad 74 73 Malviya Nagar Vidya Diwedi 75 74 Bahadur Ganj Moh. Sadik 76 75 Mirganj Satendra Kumar 77 76 Kereili Sabnam Begum 78 77 Bakshi Bazar Nizamuddin 79 78 Ataala Azara Bano 80 79 Atarsuiya Giri Shankar Baba 81 80 Dayrashah Ajmal Anish Ahmad

Allahabad not only holds historical and religious importance but it has noticeable contribution in political field as well. Allahabad has been a birthplace and workplace of the prime ministers and prominent leaders of our country like Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, Smt. Indira Gandhi, Mr. V.P. Singh and Mr. Rajeev Gandhi. In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Civic Elections 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the elections winning 10 of 12 mayoral posts in municipal corporations. The Congress party, on the other hand, failed to open its account. A win in the bypolls could set the tone for the 2022 state Assembly elections.