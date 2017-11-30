  3. Allahabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

Allahabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

Allahabad not only holds historical and religious importance but it has noticeable contribution in political field as well.

By: | Published: November 30, 2017 12:39 PM
Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. (Pinterest)
Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The civic polls in the state are being seen a referendum on the popularity of the Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power in the state in March this year. The ruling BJP, including CM Adityanath and top ministers of the state, went into an overdrive to ensure a BJP victory in these elections. According to UP Nagar Palika Act 1959, Nagar Palika has been handed over the responsibility to avail certain public services to the citizens. Keeping in mind, a citizen charter is being presented by Nagar Palika under which the information regarding time bound proceedings related to street lightening , transportation, sanitation, road maintenance, water clearance, recovery of taxes and fees, vertinary services. release of dead bodies of dead animals etc. will be provided to the citizens.

Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result. Meanwhile, take a look at the winners in the previous Allahabad nagar nigam election in 2012

Full List of winners in Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) election 2012:

S No. Ward Name of the ward Name of the Coporator
1 Honorable Mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi
2 1 Sulemsaray Rajita
3 2 Sadiyabaad Maksud Aalam
4 3 Jayantipur Gomti Devi
5 4 Rajapur Himanshu
6 5 Mumfordganj Rama Dixit
7 6 Ashok Nagar Ahmad Ali
8 7 Ishwar Sharan Ashram Irshad Ahmad Siddiqui
9 8 Neem Saray Abhay Yadav
10 9 Shiv Kuti Krishna Murari Yadav
11 10 Civil Lines Area First Amit Singh
12 11 Kajipur Rajeshwari
13 12 Malakraj Bablu sonkar
14 13 Harwara Sajla Devi
15 14 Elenganj Laj Sonkar
16 15 Himmatganj Babli sonakar
17 16 Chak Niratul Raju kumar
18 17 Nyaypurn Area Aanand Sonkar
19 18 Eng. College Area Chand shekhar
20 19 Mundera Satyajit Gautam
21 20 Jhulelaal Nagar Vijay Kumar
22 21 Phaphamau Rinki Yadav
23 22 Ney Katra Jaya Gupta
24 23 Krishna Kumar Umesh chand ganesh keshrawani
25 24 Madhwapur Dinesh Kumar Gupta
26 25 Bhardwajpuram Shiv shewak Singh
27 26 Govindpur Girdhari singh
28 27 Myorabaad Pushpa
29 28 Vishwavidyalay Area Anand Kumar Krishna Mahajan
30 29 Transport Nagar Aasha
31 30 Teliyarganj Sunita Yadav
32 31 Medical College Area Urmila Singh
33 32 Ganga Nagar Hira lal
34 33 Chakiya Jahanaara
35 34 Minhajpur Talim Uddin
36 35 Om Prakash Sabhasha Nagar Chandra bhushan singh
37 36 Jhangirabaad Junaid Ahmad
38 37 Baghambari Housing Schime Vinay Kumar Mishra
39 38 Cornal Ganj Babita Ghildiyal
40 39 Mehdauri Minu Tiwari
41 40 Beniganj Rajesh
42 41 Nai Basti Kiran Devi
43 42 Chakdodi Meraaj uddin
44 43 Katra Sonika Agarwal
45 44 Pura Padain Raju Nishad
46 45 Civil Area Second Nilam Rawat
47 46 Chak Bhatai Dilip
48 47 Aajad Sqayar Pulkit Yadav
49 48 Chandpur Salori Ashwani kumar Pandey
50 49 Pritam Nagar Aanad
51 50 Chak Raghunath Vinay jaiswal
52 51 Katghar Satish Kesharwani
53 52 Karila Bagh Parvin Begum
54 53 Alopi Bagh Premlata Gupta
55 54 Salori Raju Shukla
56 55 Chaukhandi Ramesh Mishra
57 56 Bakshi Khurd Suman
58 57 Sary Gadhi Rajiya Begum
59 58 Dariyabaad 2 Sushil Kumar
60 59 Daraganj Rajesh Kumar Nishad 5
61 60 Muthiganj 1 Dipesh kumar Yadav
62 61 Khalashi Line Akilurrahman
63 62 Mirapur Sanjay
64 63 Shahganj Jafar Khan
65 64 Pura Manohar Das Jafar Khan
66 65 Dariyabaad 1 Arshiya Muslim
67 66 Mohtshimganj Kusumlata
68 67 Rambagh Aabha Dwibedi
69 68 Muthiganj 2 Niraj Gupta
70 69 Sadiyapur Nand laal nishad
71 70 Tulsi Pur Wasim Ahmad
72 71 Naratan Singh Nagar Nem kumar Yadav
73 72 Sultanpur Bhawa Abdul Samad
74 73 Malviya Nagar Vidya Diwedi
75 74 Bahadur Ganj Moh. Sadik
76 75 Mirganj Satendra Kumar
77 76 Kereili Sabnam Begum
78 77 Bakshi Bazar Nizamuddin
79 78 Ataala Azara Bano
80 79 Atarsuiya Giri Shankar Baba
81 80 Dayrashah Ajmal Anish Ahmad

Allahabad not only holds historical and religious importance but it has noticeable contribution in political field as well. Allahabad has been a birthplace and workplace of the prime ministers and prominent leaders of our country like Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, Smt. Indira Gandhi, Mr. V.P. Singh and Mr. Rajeev Gandhi. In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Civic Elections 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the elections winning 10 of 12 mayoral posts in municipal corporations. The Congress party, on the other hand, failed to open its account. A win in the bypolls could set the tone for the 2022 state Assembly elections.

