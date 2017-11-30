Allahabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The civic polls in the state are being seen a referendum on the popularity of the Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power in the state in March this year. The ruling BJP, including CM Adityanath and top ministers of the state, went into an overdrive to ensure a BJP victory in these elections. According to UP Nagar Palika Act 1959, Nagar Palika has been handed over the responsibility to avail certain public services to the citizens. Keeping in mind, a citizen charter is being presented by Nagar Palika under which the information regarding time bound proceedings related to street lightening , transportation, sanitation, road maintenance, water clearance, recovery of taxes and fees, vertinary services. release of dead bodies of dead animals etc. will be provided to the citizens.
Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners
This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result. Meanwhile, take a look at the winners in the previous Allahabad nagar nigam election in 2012
Full List of winners in Allahabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) election 2012:
|S No.
|Ward
|Name of the ward
|Name of the Coporator
|1
|Honorable Mayor
|Abhilasha Gupta Nandi
|2
|1
|Sulemsaray
|Rajita
|3
|2
|Sadiyabaad
|Maksud Aalam
|4
|3
|Jayantipur
|Gomti Devi
|5
|4
|Rajapur
|Himanshu
|6
|5
|Mumfordganj
|Rama Dixit
|7
|6
|Ashok Nagar
|Ahmad Ali
|8
|7
|Ishwar Sharan Ashram
|Irshad Ahmad Siddiqui
|9
|8
|Neem Saray
|Abhay Yadav
|10
|9
|Shiv Kuti
|Krishna Murari Yadav
|11
|10
|Civil Lines Area First
|Amit Singh
|12
|11
|Kajipur
|Rajeshwari
|13
|12
|Malakraj
|Bablu sonkar
|14
|13
|Harwara
|Sajla Devi
|15
|14
|Elenganj
|Laj Sonkar
|16
|15
|Himmatganj
|Babli sonakar
|17
|16
|Chak Niratul
|Raju kumar
|18
|17
|Nyaypurn Area
|Aanand Sonkar
|19
|18
|Eng. College Area
|Chand shekhar
|20
|19
|Mundera
|Satyajit Gautam
|21
|20
|Jhulelaal Nagar
|Vijay Kumar
|22
|21
|Phaphamau
|Rinki Yadav
|23
|22
|Ney Katra
|Jaya Gupta
|24
|23
|Krishna Kumar
|Umesh chand ganesh keshrawani
|25
|24
|Madhwapur
|Dinesh Kumar Gupta
|26
|25
|Bhardwajpuram
|Shiv shewak Singh
|27
|26
|Govindpur
|Girdhari singh
|28
|27
|Myorabaad
|Pushpa
|29
|28
|Vishwavidyalay Area
|Anand Kumar Krishna Mahajan
|30
|29
|Transport Nagar
|Aasha
|31
|30
|Teliyarganj
|Sunita Yadav
|32
|31
|Medical College Area
|Urmila Singh
|33
|32
|Ganga Nagar
|Hira lal
|34
|33
|Chakiya
|Jahanaara
|35
|34
|Minhajpur
|Talim Uddin
|36
|35
|Om Prakash Sabhasha Nagar
|Chandra bhushan singh
|37
|36
|Jhangirabaad
|Junaid Ahmad
|38
|37
|Baghambari Housing Schime
|Vinay Kumar Mishra
|39
|38
|Cornal Ganj
|Babita Ghildiyal
|40
|39
|Mehdauri
|Minu Tiwari
|41
|40
|Beniganj
|Rajesh
|42
|41
|Nai Basti
|Kiran Devi
|43
|42
|Chakdodi
|Meraaj uddin
|44
|43
|Katra
|Sonika Agarwal
|45
|44
|Pura Padain
|Raju Nishad
|46
|45
|Civil Area Second
|Nilam Rawat
|47
|46
|Chak Bhatai
|Dilip
|48
|47
|Aajad Sqayar
|Pulkit Yadav
|49
|48
|Chandpur Salori
|Ashwani kumar Pandey
|50
|49
|Pritam Nagar
|Aanad
|51
|50
|Chak Raghunath
|Vinay jaiswal
|52
|51
|Katghar
|Satish Kesharwani
|53
|52
|Karila Bagh
|Parvin Begum
|54
|53
|Alopi Bagh
|Premlata Gupta
|55
|54
|Salori
|Raju Shukla
|56
|55
|Chaukhandi
|Ramesh Mishra
|57
|56
|Bakshi Khurd
|Suman
|58
|57
|Sary Gadhi
|Rajiya Begum
|59
|58
|Dariyabaad 2
|Sushil Kumar
|60
|59
|Daraganj
|Rajesh Kumar Nishad 5
|61
|60
|Muthiganj 1
|Dipesh kumar Yadav
|62
|61
|Khalashi Line
|Akilurrahman
|63
|62
|Mirapur
|Sanjay
|64
|63
|Shahganj
|Jafar Khan
|65
|64
|Pura Manohar Das
|Jafar Khan
|66
|65
|Dariyabaad 1
|Arshiya Muslim
|67
|66
|Mohtshimganj
|Kusumlata
|68
|67
|Rambagh
|Aabha Dwibedi
|69
|68
|Muthiganj 2
|Niraj Gupta
|70
|69
|Sadiyapur
|Nand laal nishad
|71
|70
|Tulsi Pur
|Wasim Ahmad
|72
|71
|Naratan Singh Nagar
|Nem kumar Yadav
|73
|72
|Sultanpur Bhawa
|Abdul Samad
|74
|73
|Malviya Nagar
|Vidya Diwedi
|75
|74
|Bahadur Ganj
|Moh. Sadik
|76
|75
|Mirganj
|Satendra Kumar
|77
|76
|Kereili
|Sabnam Begum
|78
|77
|Bakshi Bazar
|Nizamuddin
|79
|78
|Ataala
|Azara Bano
|80
|79
|Atarsuiya
|Giri Shankar Baba
|81
|80
|Dayrashah Ajmal
|Anish Ahmad
Allahabad not only holds historical and religious importance but it has noticeable contribution in political field as well. Allahabad has been a birthplace and workplace of the prime ministers and prominent leaders of our country like Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, Smt. Indira Gandhi, Mr. V.P. Singh and Mr. Rajeev Gandhi. In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Civic Elections 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the elections winning 10 of 12 mayoral posts in municipal corporations. The Congress party, on the other hand, failed to open its account. A win in the bypolls could set the tone for the 2022 state Assembly elections.