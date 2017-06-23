Allahabad High Court quashes CM Yogi Adityanath order sacking Shia Waqf Board members

The court ordered immediate reinstatement of the six members who were booted out at the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

In a major setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed an order removing six members of the Shia Waqf Board. The court ordered immediate reinstatement of the six members who were booted out at the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP government had removed the six members after several complaints of scams and irregularities in the board.

All the six members challenged in the Allahabad High Court the removal which was recommended by the state’s Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister Mohsin Raza. The HC has recommended reinstatement of Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, Moradabad’s Sayyed Wali Haider, Afshan Zaidi of Muzaffarnagar, Sayyed Azeem Hussain of Bareilly, Nazmul Hasan Rizvi and Aalima Zaidi.