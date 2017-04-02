Allahabad HC’s 150th year celebrations: 5 things PM Narendra Modi spoke on Indian judiciary

PM Narendra Modi highlighted how technology in this century will empower the judiciary by saving time and money. (Source: PMO India Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Allahabad to attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the state High Court. The Allahabad high court is known as India’s biggest court in terms of judicial strength. The court has also given the country 5 CJIs. During the anniversary celebration, Allahabad’s security had been stepped up for the event, as it was attended by CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik, and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. During his speech at the Allahabad event, PM Modi praised the contribution of lawyers during the Indian freedom struggle against the British.

Meanwhile, PM Modi spoke on the need for the fairness of law for everyone. He also spoke on how Gandhi Ji took the freedom struggle to the common man and said that similarly, every decision should affect the weakest section of the country. Modi also highlighted how technology in this century will empower the judiciary by saving time and money.

From Allahabad, PM Modi will be heading towards Jammu where he will inaugurate India’s longest road tunnel. He will address a public rally at Battal Ballian in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, following the inauguration of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.

Here is a list of important points that PM Modi spoke at the event:

1. “Technology is playing a big role in this century and I see technology having a big scope in the judiciary as well. I am confident that judges will see debates with sharpness. There is need to see how technology can be used to solve matters. I urge those involved with the start-up the sector to innovate on aspects where technology can help the judiciary.”

2. “When I was campaigning in 2014, a lot of people in the country did not know me. I was asked questions in a public meeting and I had told I don’t know how many new laws I will make, but I will definitely end a law every day. I am happy that even before this term ends, we have scrapped 1200 obsolete laws, which is more than one law every day.”

3. “Those associated with the legal profession played a vital role in the freedom struggle and protected our people against colonialism. The Allahabad HC is like a ‘Tirtha Kshetra’ for our judiciary”

4. “Let us think about the India we want to create when we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022. Let every citizen prepare that roadmap.”

5. “Gandhi Ji was special because he integrated everything he did, be it cleanliness or Khadi, with the freedom of India.”