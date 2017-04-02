Allahabad HC’s 150th Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi says, ‘Technology has a big scope in judiciary’

PM Narendra Modi along with CJI JS Khehar at the 150th Anniversary celebration of Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the closing celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Allahabad High Court. Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and several other cabinet ministers were also present at the event. The Allahabad High Court was established in the year 1867 as the High Court of Judicature for the North-Western Provinces by the Indian High Courts Act of 1861. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi called Allahabad HC as the ‘Holy place’ for the Indian judiciary. He further said, “People who were associated with the legal professions, played a vital part in India’s freedom struggle and also protected people against colonialism.”

PM Narendra Modi them went on to remember Mahatma Gandhi and said, “Gandhi Ji was special because he integrated everything he did, be it cleanliness or Khadi, with the freedom of India.” PM Narendra Modi remembered Mahatma Gandhi and said, “Gandhi Ji was special because he integrated everything he did, be it cleanliness or Khadi, with the freedom of India.” While urging Indian citizens to prepare a roadmap to mark the country’s 75 years of freedom, PM said, “Let us think about India we want to create when we mark 75 yrs of freedom in 2022. Let every citizen prepare that roadmap.” Prime minister also talked about the laws that have been removed from the system in the last few years and said, “Over 1200 obsolete laws have been scrapped by the Government since May 2014.”

He further talked about judiciary and the role that technology can play in it and said, “Technology is playing a big role in this century and I see technology having a big scope in the judiciary as well.” He then advised the Indian start up sector to combine both technology and judiciary. “I urge those involved with the start up sector to innovate on aspects where technology can help the judiciary,” said PM Modi.