Justice should reach poorest of the poor: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Nobody was above law, not even the rulers, says Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at the closing function of the 150th Anniversary of the Allahabad High Court has today said that justice should reach the poorest of the poor in the country. Congratulating the High Court for completing its 150 years, he said that this court has been known for its historic judgements.

Further, the chief minister pointed out that the society needs to be regulated through law and the law is above everyone including rulers. He also said that judiciary also plays a crucial role in the freedom of democracy. The courts have a huge role in the society.

The current judiciary system is somewhere or the other related to judiciary during earlier times. Law and process goes hand in hand. The judiciary has always changed according to times. Whenever there was an attack on democracy, the Allahabad high court played a crucial role in maintaining it, without any fear or greed.

The Allahabad high court is the biggest in the country. At the time of inauguration it had six judges but now it has 160, he said.

Speaking at the function, the chief minister also had that efforts will be made so that the long pending cases are solved at the faster rate. Apart from Yogi Adityanath, PM Narendra Modi, chief justice of India JS Kehar, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were present on the occasion.

PM Narendra Modi, who was also present on the occasion, said that the Allahabad High Court was like a ‘Tirtha Kshetra’ for the judiciary in the country and the purpose of law is to ensure welfare for everyone. The prime minister also stressed on the need to have a roadmap ready by 2022.