Allahabad HC’s 150th Anniversary: CJI JS Khehar raises issue of pendency of cases; suggests steps to overcome

CJI JS Khehar was speaking at the closing ceremony of the celebrations marking 150 years of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday. (ANI)

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar said when he took up the designation, he saw a “marathon of arrears” in courts. The CJI was speaking at the closing ceremony of the celebrations marking 150 years of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik and chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with other dignitaries, the CJI raised the issue of having less than required strength of judges and pendency of cases in courts including the Supreme Court. The CJI further mentioned the steps he was taking to reduce the burden on the judiciary.

The CJI while speaking on the occasion, said the success of any person or institution depends on how he, she or it deals with the adequacy. He shared his childhood memories to explain this and said how in school he understood that working towards a goal is the only need to accomplish any task. In the same way, when he became the CJI, he saw the massive pendency of cases. Suggesting steps to overcome it, he asked the judges to consider sitting in courts for five days during a vacation to clear at least 10 cases each day and bring down the numbers. “This way thousands of small matters like can be settled and arrears of cases brought down,” said Khehar referring to a system of court management under which pendency of cases in Malaysia had been brought down to one-fifth. The CJI said he proposes to have three constitution benches during this summer vacation to help reduce the arrears in the apex court.

WATCH | CJI J S Khehar addresses gathering at Allahabad High Court’s 150th Anniversary Event:

Khehar also mentioned the “ego cases” like matrimonial, property disputes and others that turn to courts increasing list of cases. He asked Allahabad court to use “mediation” for resolving their issues and present a model in front of all nation to follow it.

Recalled the distinguished history of the Allahabad HC and the rich contribution of the legal profession during India’s freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/Updew2wMfV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2017

On the issue of simplification of procedure, Justice Khehar said he is making efforts to make the system paperless in the Supreme Court in a month or so.

Happy to have joined the sesquicentennial celebrations of the Allahabad HC. Sharing my speech on the occasion. https://t.co/BlcLqS0k8b pic.twitter.com/WpweMpE5pZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2017

CJI Khehar also mentioned names of some of the glorious judgements of Allahabad court that were a testimony of its endeavours to maintain the highest level of judicial acumen and independence. He further gave the credit to all the judges who contribute to the independence of the judiciary and made a special mention of Madan Mohan Malviya, Jawahar Lal Nehru and few alike judges on the day. The year-long sesquicentennial celebrations were inaugurated in March 2015 by President Pranab Mukherjee.

