Allahabad HC seeks Adityanath Government’s response over inclusion of 17 OBC sub-castes in SC list

Allahabad High Court on Monday sought response from Uttar Pradesh government over a notification which directed the inclusion of 17 Other Backwad Castes (OBCs) under the category of Scheduled Castes. Earlier in January, the court had directed the principal secretary, social welfare, not to issue Scheduled Caste certificates to candidates belonging to 17 OBC sub-categories. Uttar Pradesh Government, under the rule of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, had recommended the inclusion of 17 Other Backwad Castes (OBCs) under the category of Scheduled Castes in December 2016. The court sought response while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by the Dr BR Ambedkar Granthalaya Jan Kalyan Society. “Thereafter, the personnel department of the State government issued a notification on December 31 to this effect and ordered to provide all the concession enjoyed by SC to candidates from 17 castes under OBC category,” the petitioner had submitted to the court.

The State Cabinet had recommended inclusion of Kahar, Kashyap, Mallah, Kumhar, Dheemar Kewat, Nishad, Bind, Bhar, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Batham, Gaur, Tura, Majhi, and Machua sub-castes in the SC category.

