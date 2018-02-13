Allahabad Dalit student beaten to death: Yogi Adityanath government slammed by Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source: PTI)

Opposition leaders BSP president Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the killing of a Dalit student in Allabahad. The opposition leaders have claimed that the ruling party was pursuing casteist and narrow politics of hatred and that UP was in the “grip of criminal elements”. “No law and order is prevailing in the state. Murder of a Dalit student in Allahabad shows that the state is in the grip of criminal elements and the police is only killing innocents in encounters,” Yadav said while hitting out at BJP.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh demanded a Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of the Dalit law student killed in Allahabad by saying that law and order had collapsed under the present regime. Yadav said the people of UP were living in fear and there was no guarantee of one’s life and asked who would visit the state under such circumstances, apparently taking a dig at the state government’s attempts to attract investment.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati alleged that BJP’s casteist politics is responsible for the incident. “The brutal killing of the Dalit student is not a standalone incident in Uttar Pradesh, but such incidents keep happening. And nothing else but conservative, casteist and hate politics of BJP is responsible for that. The youths are frustrated because of unemployment and thus crime is increasing at every level,” she said.

Asking the government to take strict action against those responsible and demanding help for the family of the deceased, she asked BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar to visit the aggrieved family in Allahabad.

A second-year LLB student Dileep Saroj (26) died after he was thrashed by a group following an altercation outside a restaurant in Allahabad on Feb 9 night. One person has already been arrested in this regard, police said.