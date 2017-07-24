All will be Aam Aadmi at Uttar Pradesh toll plazas

After facing flak, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided that there will be no separate lanes for VIPs at toll plazas in the state. (Representation Image Source: Express Photo)

After facing flak, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided that there will be no separate lanes for VIPs at toll plazas in the state. The government had earlier come under widespread attack after it issued an advisory to Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates and Chief Engineers of PWD seeking special lanes at toll plazas for VVIPs — MPs and MLAs including ministers.

On Monday, the government took a U-turn and said the earlier system of same lanes for all vehicles will be adhered to. Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Sadakant said the earlier instructions were “misinterpreted”. He clarified that the issue was mooted since VIPs had difficulties in commuting during traffic jams at the toll plazas. The move for separate lanes for VIPs was questioned since the Centre had earlier tried to end VIP culture by banning the use of beacon lights and sirens on official vehicles except in particular cases.