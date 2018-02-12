  3. All villages to be linked by roads by 2019 as part of ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna’: Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav

The Centre is making efforts to connect all villages through a road network by next year as part of the 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna', said Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav today.

Published: February 12, 2018
The Centre is making efforts to connect all villages through a road network by next year as part of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna’, said Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav today. “Earlier, the target to compete these works was 2022 but it has been advanced to 2019,” the Union Minister of State for Rural Development told PTI.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) was launched by the Central government to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy. Earlier, Yadav inaugurated a training programme on ‘financing small enterprises for rural development’ at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) here. Thirty-five delegates from Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka are participating in the five-day programme.

