All strength to your shoulders: Kamal Haasan to Rahul Gandhi

Kamal Haasan on Saturday congratulated politician Rahul Gandhi who has taken over as the new Congress President. The veteran actor-filmmaker says he’s sure that Rahul would work and deserve the admiration like his elders. “Congratulations Mr. Rahul.G. Your seat does not define you but you can define your position. I have admired your elders. I am sure you would work and deserve my admiration too. All the strength to your shoulders,” Kamal wrote. The process of his election as the new Congress chief was completed after the Central Election Authority President Mullapally Ramachandran handed over the Certificate of Election to Rahul Gandhi in a ceremony at Congress party headquarters. The ceremony was marked by loud celebrations as scorces of Rahul Gandhi supporters danced to upbeat tunes, raised slogans, burst crackers and distributed sweets outside the party office here.

Kamal, who is known for films like “Hey Ram” and “Vishwaroopam”, has previously shown desire to join politics. He has also hinted launching his party by January. On his birthday in November, Kamal announced the launch of a new app, which marked a step towards his political debut.