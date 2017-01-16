All private hospital’s OPDs in Uttar Pradesh shut after doctors protest, Dr AK Bansal’s murder

Allahabad Police outside the hospital. Source: PTI

Allahabad surgeon: Operation theatres of all private hospitals in the state of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from 10 am to 5 pm in protest against the assassination of Allahabad’s Dr A. K. Bansal. The incident took place on January 12, 2017 when a leading surgeon and the owner of Allahabad-based Jeevan hospital, Dr Ashwani Kumar Bansal was shot dead while examining a patient by unidentified shooters.

All private hospitals in the state are going to close down their OPDs in protest of the incident which is sure to make the innocent people suffer. Is this the right way to voice injustice? The police is going to work at their pace, why can’t the services at the hospitals be exempted from protests like these.

The exact motive behind the murder is still not known but the police suspects old rivalry as a possible reason. The investigation is on and the Special Task Force (STF) is currently engaged in the case along with the Allahabad police. CCTV footage of the hospital shows two attackers who were wearing jeans and jacket and had covered their face with scarves.

Apart from the Jeevan hospital, Dr A. K. Bansal also ran a number of training institutes along with some charitable trusts in the city. He was reportedly locked in property disputes with the city’s notorious land mafias. Bansal himself was named in a number of cases including one for the assault on an income tax official who had conducted a raid at his hospital in the year 2012.