All planes operating from India compliant with noise standard requirements: DGCA tells green panel

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told he National Green Tribunal (NGT) that all planes operating from the country are compliant with noise standard requirements laid down by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to operate worldwide. It told that the bench headed by NGT chief Justice Swatanter Kumar that the aircraft operating from the country are quieter than their earlier versions resulting in less noise pollution.

It said that the noise during take off are maximum noise an aircraft can make as full power is needed for lift off of the plane. Indian aircraft are quieter currently as compared to their previous versions. All aircraft are compliant with noise standard requirements laid down by ICAO in order to operate globally. The DGCA also told the green panel that it has issued a Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on noise operations management of aircraft at airports in 2014. The NGT has suggested all parties in the case to file their advises on procedures to reduce noise pollution caused because of operation of flights and posted the matter for final arguments on February 23.

The appeals had alleged that the noise created by aircraft at the IGI airport was causing health hazard of people residing in nearby areas. Earlier, the NGT had expressed unghappiness over the Centre’s failure to fix environmental rules on noise pollution and asked the Ministry of Environment, DGCA and the Central Pollution Control Board to hold a meeting in order to take a clear decision on the issue.

