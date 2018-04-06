All of 13 months, Gujarat boy becomes youngest to undergo liver transplant in Maharashtra

Before the surgery, doctors first increased his weight to make him suitable for the operations. When he touched 6.5 kgs, a transplant operation was carried out.

A 13 month-old child has undergone a liver transplant surgery in Maharashtra, making him the youngest baby to have undergone a liver transplant operation in the state. The critically ill baby was donated a part of the liver by his aunt Divya Paresh Sidpapra, to save his life, The Indian Express reported. Ram contracted jaundice when he was just six days old, but doctors said that it is normal for newborns and that he will get alright. But his condition worsened, Divya said.

Later, the doctors diagnosed that a bile duct below his liver was unable to transport bile when the child was two months old, Ram’s mother Ishani Mistry said, adding that he suffered from a congenital defect, biliary atresia, and threw up everything he ate.

The family, which hailed from Gujarat, visited Ahmedabad civil hospital for a surgery to join liver and bile duct. But just a few months after the surgery, the child’s condition deteriorated. As per the report, his jaundice relapsed and bilirubin levels shot up.

According to doctors, Biliary atresia is a rare disease in newborns which required early surgical correction, though the operations have worked only in 40 percent of cases. In this case, the transplant was needed very early in life, the doctor said. Before the surgery, doctors first increased his weight to make him suitable for the operations. When he touched 6.5 kgs, a transplant operation was carried out, reported IE.

Ram’s father Pritesh Mistry provides construction machines on rent for a living, while his mother is a housewife. The total cost required for the surgery was Rs 22 lakh. Ram was brought from Gujarat to Maharashtra and his family approached various trusts for financial aid. The baby’s family crowdfunded for his surgery. The operation has been successfully performed, but the parents will require regular follow-ups to monitor his condition.