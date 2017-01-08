All is well? Mulayam Singh Yadav says no dispute in Samajwadi Party

Amid the ongoing power tussle in the ruling family of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday asserted that there was “no dispute” in the party. (Reuters)

When asked about the ongoing tussle within the family and party, Mulayam said, “When there is no dispute in the party, there is no question of compromise.”

Mulayam along with Shivpal Yadav met the party workers at the Samajwadi Party headquarters here this morning.

He and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh will meet the Election Commission tomorrow at 12.45 p.m.

The Mulayam camp is likely to submit its set of affidavits tomorrow, the deadline set by the Election Commission for both the sides to submit documents before it decides on which side to be allotted the 'cycle' symbol after the split in the Samajwadi Party was formalised on January 3.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led faction yesterday submitted to the Election Commission affidavits which it claimed to have signatures of ‘90 percent’ of legislators and delegates, including over 200 of the 229 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh earlier in the day claimed that the signatures of support are forged and hence their authenticity is doubtful.