All 13 candidates set to win unopposed in UP Legislative Council polls

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up tomorrow

All 13 candidates for as many vacant seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council are likely to get elected unopposed as no extra candidate entered the fray at the end of filing of nominations today, an official said.

Unlike the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state, which saw cross-voting, the UP Council polls will not witness any such scenario as there was virtually no possibility of polling

scheduled for April 26.

“As many as 13 candidates have filed their nomination papers for 13 seats,” returning officer Ashok Kumar Chaubey said.

While 12 candidates their nomination papers today, one person had done so on April 12, he said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up tomorrow, and if all the documents are found valid, all the 13 candidates will be declared elected unopposed. However, an official declaration in this regard might not be done till the last date of withdrawal, which is April 19, officials said.