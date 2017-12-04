Alipore jail warden’s throat slashed by ISIS suspect Musa

IS suspect attacks Alipore jail warden (Representational Image)

Alipore Central jail warden was injured after the arrested ISIS suspect Mohammed Masihuddin alias Musa, who had allegedly planned to target foreign nationals at Mother House, the Missionaries of Charity headquarters in Kolkata, attacked him on Sunday morning. Reportedly, he slashed the warden’s throat with a knife-like weapon. The incident took place when Gokul Chandra Dey, a jail warden in his fifties, went to take Musa out of his cell as part of ‘Lock Out,’ a routine session that allows the prisoners to go out in a compound on the prison premises. Reportedly, Musa hit Dey on the head with a brick and after the warden slumped to the ground, Musa took out an iron rod tucked into his waist and hit him on the neck with it. When the inmate tried to hit Dey a second time, another warden stopped him.

Dey was rescued by his colleagues and was rushed to SSKM Hospital from where he was later shifted to Calcutta Medical Research Institute. As per various media reports, Dey’s condition is stable now and a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been initiated against Musa. An investigation is also underway. It must be noted that Musa, 27, has been trained to slash throats in typical IS style and was arrested last year from a train in Burdwan. The National Investigation Agency took him into its custody after learning that he had allegedly been asked to behead a neighbour and rape his daughter to “prove his mettle” to the IS. In December last year, the NIA in a charge sheet accused Musa of plotting an attack on the Mother House to kill the American, British and Russian citizens – who visit the place on AJC Bose Road in south Kolkata to pay homage to its founder, Mother Teresa. The attack was planned to retaliate against the US offensive against ISIS in the Middle East.

According to the NIA, Musa was entrusted with building an ISIS module and recruitment base in West Bengal.