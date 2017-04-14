Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union condemns filing of FIR against students

A case has been filed against 81 students at the civil lines police station for taking out the procession without getting official permission. (PTI)

Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) has condemned the filing of a FIR against some student leaders for participating in a protest march against incidents of violence allegedly involving cow vigilantes.”Police stand by when innocent farmers and cattle traders are targeted by armed mobs but lose no time to slap cases against those who are exercising their fundamental right to peaceful protest,” AMU students union President Faizul Hasan said condemning the filing FIR on students.

He was referring to the students’ march on April 12 where he had said he would “fully support” any move for a national ban on cow slaughter. During the protest, he had also demanded to establish fast track courts to try the cases against those indulging in violence in the name of cow protection.

A case has been filed against 81 students at the civil lines police station for taking out the procession without getting official permission. Hasan said the students’ union will hold a special meeting today to chalk out its course of action in the wake of the “coercive step” taken by the district authorities.

Hasan also said the AMUSU is whole-heartedly behind the ongoing efforts for securing justice of Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistan military court.

“We strongly condemn the inhumane approach of Pakistan and we want that Prime Minister Modi should not hesitate to use his personal equation with his Pakistani counterpart for securing Jadhav’s release,” he said.