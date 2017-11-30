  3. Aligarh Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

Aligarh Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

The civic polls in the state are being seen a referendum on the popularity of the Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power in the state in March this year.

By: | Published: November 30, 2017 12:43 PM
Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1.
Top News

Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The civic polls in the state are being seen a referendum on the popularity of the Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power in the state in March this year. The ruling BJP, including CM Adityanath and top ministers of the state, went into an overdrive to ensure a BJP victory in these elections. Aligarh Municipal Corporation comes under the jurisdiction of Aligarh District in the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to UP Nagar Nigam Act 1959, Nagar Nigam has been handed over the responsibility to avail certain public services to the citizens. As per the 74th amendment, there has been a considerable increase in the responsibilities of the local bodies.

Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result. Meanwhile, take a look at the winners in the previous Aligarh nagar nigam election in 2012

ALSO READ | UP Civic Polls 2017: Municipal Corporation, Nagar Nigam election date, schedule, results; all you need to know

Full List of winners in Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) election 2012:

S No. Ward Name of the candidate
1 33 ChandraPrakash
2 34 Rajiv Upadhya
3 35 Rizwan Hussain
4 36 Sanjay Kumar Sharma
5 37 Javed
6 38 Dineshchandra Vashney
7 39 Vilkis
8 40 Fatima Begam
9 41 Shagufta
10 42 Subhodh Vashney
11 43 Subhachandra Sharma
12 44 Sudha
13 45 Nayim Akhtar
14 46 Pushpendar Kumar Singh
15 47 Yogesh Singhal
16 48  Dupti Sharma
17 17 Mahavir Singh Mahor
18 18 Totaram Vidyarthi
19 19 Manoj Chaudhary
20 20 Shalendra Kumar
21 21  Jaiprakash
22 22 Devendra Kumar
23 23 Ramkishore Mahor
24 34 Vinod Kumar Diwakar
25 25 Wasim Saifi
26 26 Manish Agarwal
27 27 Kuldeep Pandey
28 28 Virendra Singh Lodhi
29 29 Neeraj Saini
30 30 Nelesh Upadhya
31 31 Afjal Hamid
32 32 O P Goyal
33 65 Guddi Begam Alwi
34 66 Haji Mhd Allawuddin
35 67 Irshad Faridi
36 68 Arham Kirmani
37 69 Jeenat Begum
38 70 Nadeem Ansari
39 Baba Fareed
40 Bala Yadav
41 Shahjahan Alwi
42 Tarun Chauhan
43 Masroor Ali Khan
44 Mukark Jahan
45 Allawuddin Khureshi
46 Mamta Chauhan
47 Govind Upadhya
48 Noor Abbasi
50 49 Guneet Mittal
51 50 Tarik Wahid
52 51 Madhu Aandhiwal
53 52 Ashok Rajputh
54 53 Nasir Ali Chand
55 54 Musharaf Hussain Mahzar
56 55 Mhd Hamid
57 56 Dr. Dinesh Sharma
58 57 Ruksana
59 58 Sudha Singh
60 59 Shabana
61 60 Shahana Begum
62 61 Parveen Jaki
63 62 Arif
64 63 Gange Pahalwan
65 64 Husn Bano

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Civic Elections 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the elections winning 10 of 12 mayoral posts in municipal corporations. The Congress party, on the other hand, failed to open its account. BJP had also won mayoral elections in Aligarh. A win in the bypolls could set the tone for the 2022 state Assembly elections.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top