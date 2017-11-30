Aligarh Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1.

Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The civic polls in the state are being seen a referendum on the popularity of the Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power in the state in March this year. The ruling BJP, including CM Adityanath and top ministers of the state, went into an overdrive to ensure a BJP victory in these elections. Aligarh Municipal Corporation comes under the jurisdiction of Aligarh District in the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to UP Nagar Nigam Act 1959, Nagar Nigam has been handed over the responsibility to avail certain public services to the citizens. As per the 74th amendment, there has been a considerable increase in the responsibilities of the local bodies.

Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result. Meanwhile, take a look at the winners in the previous Aligarh nagar nigam election in 2012

Full List of winners in Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) election 2012:

S No. Ward Name of the candidate 1 33 ChandraPrakash 2 34 Rajiv Upadhya 3 35 Rizwan Hussain 4 36 Sanjay Kumar Sharma 5 37 Javed 6 38 Dineshchandra Vashney 7 39 Vilkis 8 40 Fatima Begam 9 41 Shagufta 10 42 Subhodh Vashney 11 43 Subhachandra Sharma 12 44 Sudha 13 45 Nayim Akhtar 14 46 Pushpendar Kumar Singh 15 47 Yogesh Singhal 16 48 Dupti Sharma 17 17 Mahavir Singh Mahor 18 18 Totaram Vidyarthi 19 19 Manoj Chaudhary 20 20 Shalendra Kumar 21 21 Jaiprakash 22 22 Devendra Kumar 23 23 Ramkishore Mahor 24 34 Vinod Kumar Diwakar 25 25 Wasim Saifi 26 26 Manish Agarwal 27 27 Kuldeep Pandey 28 28 Virendra Singh Lodhi 29 29 Neeraj Saini 30 30 Nelesh Upadhya 31 31 Afjal Hamid 32 32 O P Goyal 33 65 Guddi Begam Alwi 34 66 Haji Mhd Allawuddin 35 67 Irshad Faridi 36 68 Arham Kirmani 37 69 Jeenat Begum 38 70 Nadeem Ansari 39 Baba Fareed 40 Bala Yadav 41 Shahjahan Alwi 42 Tarun Chauhan 43 Masroor Ali Khan 44 Mukark Jahan 45 Allawuddin Khureshi 46 Mamta Chauhan 47 Govind Upadhya 48 Noor Abbasi 50 49 Guneet Mittal 51 50 Tarik Wahid 52 51 Madhu Aandhiwal 53 52 Ashok Rajputh 54 53 Nasir Ali Chand 55 54 Musharaf Hussain Mahzar 56 55 Mhd Hamid 57 56 Dr. Dinesh Sharma 58 57 Ruksana 59 58 Sudha Singh 60 59 Shabana 61 60 Shahana Begum 62 61 Parveen Jaki 63 62 Arif 64 63 Gange Pahalwan 65 64 Husn Bano

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Civic Elections 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the elections winning 10 of 12 mayoral posts in municipal corporations. The Congress party, on the other hand, failed to open its account. BJP had also won mayoral elections in Aligarh. A win in the bypolls could set the tone for the 2022 state Assembly elections.