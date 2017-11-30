Aligarh Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The civic polls in the state are being seen a referendum on the popularity of the Yogi Adityanath government, which came to power in the state in March this year. The ruling BJP, including CM Adityanath and top ministers of the state, went into an overdrive to ensure a BJP victory in these elections. Aligarh Municipal Corporation comes under the jurisdiction of Aligarh District in the state of Uttar Pradesh. According to UP Nagar Nigam Act 1959, Nagar Nigam has been handed over the responsibility to avail certain public services to the citizens. As per the 74th amendment, there has been a considerable increase in the responsibilities of the local bodies.
Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners
This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result. Meanwhile, take a look at the winners in the previous Aligarh nagar nigam election in 2012
Full List of winners in Aligarh Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) election 2012:
|S No.
|Ward
|Name of the candidate
|1
|33
|ChandraPrakash
|2
|34
|Rajiv Upadhya
|3
|35
|Rizwan Hussain
|4
|36
|Sanjay Kumar Sharma
|5
|37
|Javed
|6
|38
|Dineshchandra Vashney
|7
|39
|Vilkis
|8
|40
|Fatima Begam
|9
|41
|Shagufta
|10
|42
|Subhodh Vashney
|11
|43
|Subhachandra Sharma
|12
|44
|Sudha
|13
|45
|Nayim Akhtar
|14
|46
|Pushpendar Kumar Singh
|15
|47
|Yogesh Singhal
|16
|48
|Dupti Sharma
|17
|17
|Mahavir Singh Mahor
|18
|18
|Totaram Vidyarthi
|19
|19
|Manoj Chaudhary
|20
|20
|Shalendra Kumar
|21
|21
|Jaiprakash
|22
|22
|Devendra Kumar
|23
|23
|Ramkishore Mahor
|24
|34
|Vinod Kumar Diwakar
|25
|25
|Wasim Saifi
|26
|26
|Manish Agarwal
|27
|27
|Kuldeep Pandey
|28
|28
|Virendra Singh Lodhi
|29
|29
|Neeraj Saini
|30
|30
|Nelesh Upadhya
|31
|31
|Afjal Hamid
|32
|32
|O P Goyal
|33
|65
|Guddi Begam Alwi
|34
|66
|Haji Mhd Allawuddin
|35
|67
|Irshad Faridi
|36
|68
|Arham Kirmani
|37
|69
|Jeenat Begum
|38
|70
|Nadeem Ansari
|39
|Baba Fareed
|40
|Bala Yadav
|41
|Shahjahan Alwi
|42
|Tarun Chauhan
|43
|Masroor Ali Khan
|44
|Mukark Jahan
|45
|Allawuddin Khureshi
|46
|Mamta Chauhan
|47
|Govind Upadhya
|48
|Noor Abbasi
|50
|49
|Guneet Mittal
|51
|50
|Tarik Wahid
|52
|51
|Madhu Aandhiwal
|53
|52
|Ashok Rajputh
|54
|53
|Nasir Ali Chand
|55
|54
|Musharaf Hussain Mahzar
|56
|55
|Mhd Hamid
|57
|56
|Dr. Dinesh Sharma
|58
|57
|Ruksana
|59
|58
|Sudha Singh
|60
|59
|Shabana
|61
|60
|Shahana Begum
|62
|61
|Parveen Jaki
|63
|62
|Arif
|64
|63
|Gange Pahalwan
|65
|64
|Husn Bano
In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Civic Elections 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the elections winning 10 of 12 mayoral posts in municipal corporations. The Congress party, on the other hand, failed to open its account. BJP had also won mayoral elections in Aligarh. A win in the bypolls could set the tone for the 2022 state Assembly elections.