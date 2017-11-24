Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Padmavati controversy, lays blame squarely on this factor for man’s death

Alia Bhatt. (IE)

Padmavati controversy on Friday became quite serious after a man who hailed from Jaipur hanged himself at the Nahargarh Fort – it is not clear yet whether it is a suicide or a murder. Following the terrible incident, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt broke her silence and blamed ongoing threats for such a happening. Bhatt took to Twitter to express her anger. “This is what happens when violent threats are allowed to made openly without punishment! What is happening? Shocked!,” she said. Chetan Kumar Saini (40), a resident of Shastri Nagar, Jaipur and a handicraft worker, was found hanging from the boundary wall of the fort, DCP North Satyendra Singh said. Saini had reportedly scribbled a message on nearby stones which referred to the Bollywood epic drama, Singh said. However, Singh added that it was premature to connect the incident with ‘Padmavati’ protests.

One of the messages read, “Padmavati ka virodh karne walo, hum kile par sirf putle nahi latkate… Hum mein hai dum (Padmavati protesters should know we don’t only hang effigies… we are strong).” The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into it is on, the police said. An outfit representing the Rajput community, said it was not the way to protest. President of Rajput Karni Sena, Mahipal Singh Makrana, said the messages on the stones were written to provoke the outfit. “People are threatening us… Whatever is being done is wrong,” he said.

Padmavati has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history. Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji. However, Bhansali said in an appeal that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour. On November 22 protesters blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort till 5 pm and burnt effigies of Bhansali.

The next day, locals led by the Rajput community blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district “for some time” demanding a ban on the film. However, historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem “Padmavati”.