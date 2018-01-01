Alert! You may have to shell out up to Rs 2,000 for this dirty business that was free; see what can put you out of pocket

That bag full of garbage resting in the dustbin of your kitchen might cost you a lot of money. Yes, you read it right. (Image: IE)

Living in a city, everything costs money! And now, a dirty part of household chores that was free so far, will also put you out of pocket! That bag full of garbage resting in the dustbin of your kitchen might cost you a lot of money. Yes, you read it right. A proposal has been put forth by the municipal corporations, namely, New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board, to levy some fee on residents for picking up their garbage. The local Municipal corporations had approached Urban development ministry of Delhi government with this proposal. What’s interesting to note is that the charges depend upon the type of locality you live in and may vary from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per month, as reported by Times of India.

Depending upon the category of your locality, you will be charged monthly. For commercial establishments, like Restaurants and religious institutions, the charge might shoot up to Rs 2,000 per month. However, this process will be regulated under the municipal solid waste rules. For the proposal to progress further, a nod is required from Urban Development ministry. Speaking to TOI, an official said that the decision will be taken after proper deliberation with the parties and people involved. He further went on to say that the “proposal might look a bit irrational” because mostly the garbage is collected from garbage pick up points. For commercial establishments and temples, a fee of Rs 2,000 will be generated based on the bulk of garbage they submit.

However, the charge will only be levied for door-to-door garbage collection and perhaps, the charge might vary as per the category of your location. Under the proposal, if your house falls in category A and B, then you might have to pay Rs 200 monthly, and for residents who live in the category H, might have to pay Rs 50 monthly. As of now, the process has started in two zones – namely, Rohini and Civil Lines, which fall under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The plan is to cover all six zones. The user charge fees are fixed under new mandatory municipal solid waste rules. You will only have to pay for door-to-door pick up of your garbage.

The plan is to organize the waste/garbage collection process, which perhaps, is in the hand of private garbage collectors.