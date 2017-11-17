Al Qaeda’s push to Indian recruitment, Tamil, Hindi and Bengali texts available online

The organisation’s vernacular push reflects the increasing reliance of the jihadist movement on recruiting support across the country.

Jihadist group to push their recruitment from states in the southern, western and eastern regions in India have now begun online distribution of Tamil, Bengali and Hindi translations of key jihadists. In an organised campaign by a terrorist group to use the Internet to recruit support across India, the online distribution of translated scripts have surfaced to draw in recruits from across the country. Indian Express reported that the excerpts range from magazines like al-Risalah and Inspire, to ideological tracts by the jihadist leadership. The organisation’s vernacular push reflects the increasing reliance of the jihadist movement on recruiting support across the country. The phenomenon which first became evident with the Indian Mujahideen which, from 2005, carried out the most lethal urban terrorism campaign India has ever suffered.

The translations seem to be targetting the the educated volunteer. The Tamil articles include one from issue 3 of al-Risalah, aimed at doctors and engineers. An excerpt from the article says, ” I ask you, Doctor: are your services not better spent in patching the leg of that child who lost his limb in a barrel bomb in Aleppo rather than prescribing medication for an Islamophobe with you in your country.” It further says, ” “We use the excuse of being watched by the enemy of Allah and our passports being flagged…Do we not have trust in Allah? Did Prophet Muhammad not leave Mecca and migrate to Medina under the very eyes of the disbelievers?” Another Tamil translation from al-Risalah tells a story of an elderly man who voluteered to fight despite being blind in one eye.

In addition to speeches and messages from al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, and his UP-born Karachi-trained subcontinent deputy Sami-ul-Haq, the Bengali-language material produced by al-Qaeda includes subtitled videos, telling the stories of jihadists fighting in Syria and Somalia. Speeches of Sami-ul-Haq has been translated to Hindi in large numbers. Notably his call is to target IAS and IPS officers. Fifty-five of 82 prosecutions involving the Islamic State is targeting the same group of educated middle and lower-middle class men al-Qaeda is now reaching out to originated with individuals arrested in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, National Investigation Agency data shows. Maharashtra, with 16 prosecutions, has the highest number of Islamic State-related cases. There has been no clear imgae as to who is translating the materials, though several members of al-Qaeda’s south Asian wing have been held.