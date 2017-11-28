Al-Qaeda releases video on ‘saffron terror’ in India; asks operatives to target religious places

The video is titled ‘Saffron Terror’.

Days after ISIS released a vicious audio, another dreaded terror organisation Al-Qaeda is said to have directed its operatives in India to target religious places and stoke communal tensions. A report, quoting intelligence sources, said the group has issued the directive and also released a video titled ‘Saffron Terror’. The video contains content that is communally charged, including morphed images and video clips which it shows as the outcome of “Hindu extremism”, a Times of India report says. The intelligence agencies are alert and keeping a close eye on the movements of an al-Qaeda-affiliate sleeper cell headed by UP resident Sanual Haq. Al-Qaeda’s south Asia unit is said to be active in India.

The said video has come up days after Islamic State of Iraq and Syria had reportedly exhorted its modules in Kerala to carry out attacks on Indian festivals like Kumbh Mela and Thrissur Pooram. As per some reports, the terror group had released a 10-minute voice clip where a person was heard asking its operatives in India to carry out lone wolf attacks in India. The video accessed by NIA and Kerala police played the voice of Rashid Abdullah, leader of the Kasargod IS module who is currently holed up somewhere in Afghanistan. This message was reportedly sent through Telegram app and was intercepted by National Investigative Agency a few day ago, The New Indian Express had reported. Some police officers said the message was getting analysed for past several days and the details have not been published so far. The said clip also mentions quotes from the Quran with an authentic Arabic pronunciation.

Taking note of the clip, Kerala police has also heightened surveillance. Some officers also confirmed to the newspaper that ISIS had had sent 50 messages so far through ‘Telegram’ messenger. NIA has already chargesheeted Abdullah under IPC sections 120B r/w 125 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Sections 38,39 and 40.

More threatening in the audio clip was the way ISIS was provoking its operatives. In the video, the terror group calls upon the IS agents to use trucks to mow down crowds at these events. As per a Zee News report, the audio clip released in Malayalam calls for Las Vegas-type terror attacks. It says that one of the ISIS operatives went for an attack in Las Vegas. “You use your intellect. Poison them in food. Use trucks. Drive over them at Thirssur Pooram or at Maha Kumbh Mela. IS Mujahideen are doing it in several parts of the world. In Las Vegas, one of our supporters killed many people at a music concert. At least you should try to derail a train. Or use a knife,” the male voice was quoted as saying in the Zee News report.