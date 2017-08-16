Akshay Kumar urges people to donate to Bharat Ke Veer website, help families of martyrs

“Let us pledge after six months from now we will delete their names from the website by donating to all the 114 families,” Akshay said.(Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar today appealed to the people to make donations to the “Bharat Ke Veer” website. The website was launched by the Union Home Ministry to help the families of martyred jawans directly by transferring money. Akshay said, “Currently, there are names and photographs of 114 jawans in the site. Let us pledge after six months from now we will delete their names from the website by donating to all the 114 families”. The actor said, since April the website has received more than 10 crore rupees. He urged people by saying that depending on capability everyone can contribute whatever sum they want. “When any martyr’s family will receive a total of 15 lakh rupees, his/her name will be automatically deleted from the site,” he said explaining the mechanism of the website. He said, “We (people) are not doing any favour infact it is our duty.”

We owe them a lot & this is the least we can do..support our soldiers by contributing how much ever you can to #BharatKeVeer @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/C3TKuMNo3E — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 16, 2017

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh donated one month’s salary to a fund, which helps families of paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives fighting extremists. The cheque of Rs 1.59 lakh was handed over by the home minister to Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, as per PTI. Rajnath tweeted: “I’m launching a social media awareness campaign regarding #BharatKeVeer on @Twitter on the eve of India’s Independence Day (sic),” He added,“The security forces have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and the people need to stand by their families to support them.” MoS home Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir are also expected to donate their one month’s salary to the ‘BharatKeVeer’ fund soon. Singh also launched emoji of the ‘BharatKeVeer’ fund and appealed to the citizens to support the martyrs’ families.