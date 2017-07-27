Akshay Kumar to sing National Anthem at Pro Kabaddi League opening

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), beginning here on Friday. (Image: IE)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will sing the National Anthem at the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), beginning here on Friday. Endorsing the league, Akshay had earlier said in a video that kabaddi is the common link among the Indians. Also adding glitz and glamour to the event are “Baahubali” fame Rana Dagubatti and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, among others.

Several sporting personalities, including women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, and badminton players B. Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and R.M.V. Gurusaidutt, will also be present at the event. Noted badminton coach P. Gopichand will also be among the guests at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Among other entertainment personalities who will be present are southern popular superstars Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi.