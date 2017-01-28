Akshay Kumar meets Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, proposes mobile app for martyrs’ kin

With an intention to discuss issues related to ensuring better motivational and finance aid to men and women of paramilitary and police force, actor Akshay Kumar on Friday met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi. (Source: PTI)

With an intention to discuss issues related to ensuring better motivational and finance aid to men and women of paramilitary and police force, actor Akshay Kumar on Friday met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi. Kumar also proposed the idea of building a special mobile application to help martyrs’ kin. During his meeting with Mehrishi and senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF), Kumar proposed the creation of a mobile app that will allow donors to directly pay any amount into the verified bank account of the martyred soldier’s kin.

The Bollywood actor called on Mehrishi at his North Block office here and was reported to have raised issues regarding jawans and other military officials working under the command of the Home Ministry units including CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB among others.

Kumar, who is also known for his attention towards police and military forces spent around an hour in the Home Ministry where he was mobbed for handshakes and selfies, not only by the officials working therein, but also by many others who had come there from nearby ministries in the corridors.

You might also want to see this:

Also known as the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, the actor was also reported meeting with the BSF Director General K K Sharma in the Ministry today. The meeting comes in the wake of recent incidents where several units of paramilitary and armed forces took to the social media airing their grievances and allegations related to the difficulties in getting good food to better working environment.