Akshardham Temple terror attack accused Ajmeri Abdul Rashid arrested after 15 years

Akshardham Temple (Source: Official Twitter Handle of Narenf=dra Modi)

The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested the man behind the dreadful Akshardham Temple attack in Gujarat. As per a tweet by ANI, the Akshardham Temple terror attack accused, Ajmeri Abdul Rashid, has been arrested by the Ahmedabad crime branch. The arrest comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the silver jubilee function of the Akshardham temple. Earlier, the Supreme Court had acquitted six convicts, three of whom were awarded death sentence and one life imprisonment by a POTA court in July 2006, which the High Court had confirmed in 2010. The SC had also pulled up the Gujarat Police for shoddy investigation in the 2002 sensational terror attack on Gujarat’s Akshardham temple. Ajmeri Abdul Rashid, the brother of another accused, Ajmeri Adam, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court, was arrested by the Ahmedabad Police’s Crime Branch from the city airport while returning from Riyadh.

It must be noted that on September 24, 2002, two armed attackers attacked Akshardham Temple complex at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 80. The attackers had used automatic weapons and hand grenades to kill 32 people, including 28 temple visitors. Three commandos, including one from NSG, and a constable of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were also killed during the operation.