Akhnoor terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir: What we know so far

In an attack on GREF camp at Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir, three workers were killed. (Representative image/PTI)

In yet another terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as three people were killed at a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) camp on Monday. The deceased were identified as workers engaged with the GREF.

The attack happened on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. ANI reported Defence PRO Manish Mehta as saying, “During the early hours of the night…at around 1:15 in the night a terrorist attack has taken place in the general area, Pattal. There are about 10 GREF personnel and about8-10 casual labourers hired by the GREF.” The army is conducting its operations. The area has been cordoned off. The operations are presently going on.” Defence PRO Manish Mehta told ANI. Mehta added the Army is conducting its operations and the area has been cordoned off.

The GREF camp was located at a distance of just two kilometres from the Line of Control in Akhnoor. The GREF is the parent cadre force of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is responsible for building and maintaining border roads in the country.

Initial reports available with the state police said the terrorists first hurled hand grenades at the GREF. They followed it up by firing at around 3 am. Reports said the attack was carried out by three terrorists, who are believed to have sneaked into the Indian territory from across the LoC.

There have been several attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 4-5 months. The biggest incident took place on September 18, 2016 when terrorists killed 19 Indian Army personnel during an early morning attack. The last attack took place 40 days ago on November 29 at an army camp in Nagrota.

Seven army personnel, including two Major-rank officers, were killed in an eight-hour gun battle at the military camp near the Army’s 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota on November 29. Three militants were also neutralised in the attack. The army unit is located just three kilometres from the Corps Headquarters at Nagrota. The army later started an inquiry into the deadly Nagrota attack. The probe was also supposed to look into how the terrorists entered the force’s camp from the forest area on its rear side.

