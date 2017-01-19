Akhilesh Yadav’s Cycle symbol has just two wheels ‘Gundaraj’ and ‘Dangaraaj’: BSP

“Akhilesh is now exposed, and cannot don anymore masks now”, he added On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Reuters)

The Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) is confident that Mayawati will win this year’s assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh… Senior BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the incumbent Samajwadi Party and its chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav would lose comprehensively. On the controversy surrounding the cycle symbol, he said “The cycle is already punctured. Akhilesh represents only Gundaraj and Dangaraaj, the two wheels of his cycle.”

He further said, that the Samajwadi Party also has a communal history like the Congress “Mulayam Singh is against Muslims. Never has a Muslim occupied any significant police officer’s rank. Under their rule, Muslims have been exploited and tortured. Just one community has hogged 80 percent of the jobs.”

“Akhilesh is now exposed, and cannot don anymore masks now”, he added On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad yesterday said that his party would enter into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed that the party will lock itself in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Meanwhile, Sheila Dikshit, who was named as the chief ministerial candidate of Congress for Uttar Pradesh polls, withdrew her name stating that there cannot be two chief ministerial faces in case of an alliance in a politically crucial state like Uttar Pradesh.